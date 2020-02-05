8,240 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Bought by Private Vista LLC

Private Vista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 123,700.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 149.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,390,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,176. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $28.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.11.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

