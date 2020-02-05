8,864 Shares in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Acquired by Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA EAGG traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $54.25. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,039. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.95. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.03 and a 52-week high of $55.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.1101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

