8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.16, Bloomberg Earnings reports. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a negative return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. 8X8 updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of 8X8 stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $19.76. 1,331,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $26.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09.

In related news, CEO Vikram Verma acquired 5,825 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,733.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 8X8 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.96.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

