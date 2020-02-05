915 Shares in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Acquired by Signition LP

Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Mastercard accounts for 1.4% of Signition LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,876,196,000 after buying an additional 297,230 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,818,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,394,882,000 after acquiring an additional 84,794 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,732 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,642,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,086,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,116,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $846,412,000 after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,089 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.78, for a total transaction of $4,236,689.42. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 398,131 shares of company stock worth $125,952,372 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MA traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $327.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,713,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,263. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $310.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $327.09. The stock has a market cap of $327.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

