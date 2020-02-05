ABB Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 15,930 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 8,154% compared to the typical volume of 193 call options.

NYSE ABB opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.99. ABB has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $24.45. The firm has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in ABB by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 54.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.