ABB Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 15,930 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 8,154% compared to the typical volume of 193 call options.
NYSE ABB opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.99. ABB has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $24.45. The firm has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
ABB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.
ABB Company Profile
ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.
