Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Boosted by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,525 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 5.1% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $18,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,601 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,948 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,448 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $88.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.01. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $92.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $153.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

In other news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

