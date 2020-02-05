Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,115 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.2% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

ABT traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,449,428. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $92.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.01. The company has a market capitalization of $153.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

