Aberdeen Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $200.00

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd. (LON:AAIF) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 203 ($2.67), with a volume of 325679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 203.19 ($2.67).

The stock has a market cap of $367.22 million and a P/E ratio of 9.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 209.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 211.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Aberdeen Asian Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.25. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

