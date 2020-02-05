Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:ASL) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 26 Per Share

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:ASL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share on Friday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $10.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:ASL traded down GBX 46.56 ($0.61) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,448 ($19.05). The stock had a trading volume of 111,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,212. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,467.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,315.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.61. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12.77 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,540 ($20.26).

In other Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust news, insider Paula Hay-Plumb bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,405 ($18.48) per share, with a total value of £7,025 ($9,240.99). Also, insider Martin Warner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,320 ($17.36) per share, for a total transaction of £66,000 ($86,819.26). Insiders bought 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,250 over the last 90 days.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

