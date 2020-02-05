Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$8.50 to C$10.00. The stock traded as high as C$9.92 and last traded at C$9.92, with a volume of 70113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.76.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial set a C$13.00 price target on Absolute Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Absolute Software from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$34.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.06 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Absolute Software will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.72%.

About Absolute Software (TSE:ABT)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

