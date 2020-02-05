Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.79

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.79 and last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 33811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $1,562,000.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACEL)

Accel Entertainment, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

