Accent Group (ASX:AX1) Shares Up 2.3%

Accent Group Ltd (ASX:AX1) shot up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$1.77 ($1.25) and last traded at A$1.76 ($1.24), 832,331 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.72 ($1.22).

The firm has a market capitalization of $951.50 million and a P/E ratio of 18.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$1.81 and a 200 day moving average of A$1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22.

In other Accent Group news, insider Michael Hapgood sold 1,147,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.69 ($1.20), for a total transaction of A$1,938,827.15 ($1,375,054.72). Also, insider Daniel Agostinelli 795,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th.

Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of footwear, apparel, and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. Its brands include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Sperry, Palladium, Stance, and Podium Sports.

