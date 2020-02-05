Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ACHV opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $4.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23). On average, research analysts anticipate that Achieve Life Sciences will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 35,607 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 165,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.