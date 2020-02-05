Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
ACHV opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $4.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32.
Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23). On average, research analysts anticipate that Achieve Life Sciences will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.
