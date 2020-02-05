Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adecoagro from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Adecoagro from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Adecoagro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Adecoagro from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adecoagro currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of AGRO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.37. 79,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. Adecoagro has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $875.37 million, a P/E ratio of -56.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $220.31 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 301.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,403,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,026 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the third quarter worth about $1,768,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 212.8% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 252,035 shares in the last quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the third quarter worth about $1,458,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth about $1,075,000. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adecoagro (AGRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.