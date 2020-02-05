AdEx (ADX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $344,231.00

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last seven days, AdEx has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. AdEx has a market cap of $8.34 million and $344,231.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx token can now be purchased for $0.0984 or 0.00001020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, IDEX and Liqui.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $293.66 or 0.03042155 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00198878 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00029484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00130877 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx’s genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, IDEX, Gatecoin, Huobi, Bittrex, Upbit, Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

