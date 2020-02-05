adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Shares Up 3.1%

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF)’s share price shot up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $324.07 and last traded at $324.07, 134 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $314.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.31.

About adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.