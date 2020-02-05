Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00.

ADNT has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Adient from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Adient in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised Adient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Adient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Adient in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.57.

ADNT stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,616,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,069. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 3.08. Adient has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $27.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average is $22.24.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Adient will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,228,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,239,000 after buying an additional 2,153,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adient by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,510,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,942,000 after purchasing an additional 652,917 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adient in the 2nd quarter worth $8,598,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Adient in the 3rd quarter worth $5,105,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,235 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

