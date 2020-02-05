Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00.
ADNT has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Adient from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Adient in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised Adient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Adient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Adient in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.57.
ADNT stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,616,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,069. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 3.08. Adient has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $27.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average is $22.24.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,228,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,239,000 after buying an additional 2,153,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adient by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,510,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,942,000 after purchasing an additional 652,917 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adient in the 2nd quarter worth $8,598,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Adient in the 3rd quarter worth $5,105,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,235 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Adient
Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.
See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.