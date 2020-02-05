Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADM. Investec cut shares of Admiral Group to an add rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,542 ($33.44) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,124.88 ($27.95).
Shares of Admiral Group stock traded up GBX 21 ($0.28) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,280 ($29.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,550. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,989 ($26.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,340 ($30.78). The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,293.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,155.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28.
About Admiral Group
Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.
Recommended Story: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.