Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADM. Investec cut shares of Admiral Group to an add rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,542 ($33.44) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,124.88 ($27.95).

Shares of Admiral Group stock traded up GBX 21 ($0.28) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,280 ($29.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,550. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,989 ($26.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,340 ($30.78). The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,293.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,155.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28.

In other news, insider Andy Crossley purchased 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,109 ($27.74) per share, with a total value of £19,887.87 ($26,161.37).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

