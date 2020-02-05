Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.74 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Adtalem Global Education updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.02-3.07 EPS.

NYSE:ATGE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.05. 377,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,957. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $51.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 target price on Adtalem Global Education and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet cut Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adtalem Global Education presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

In related news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi acquired 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 78,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.99 per share, with a total value of $63,980.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,580.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

