Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Given a C$26.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ARE. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.14.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

ARE stock traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$18.12. 126,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,519. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.58. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$16.62 and a 52 week high of C$21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 14.66.

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.