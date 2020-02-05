Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Acquired by Private Advisors LLC

Private Advisors LLC increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Aerojet Rocketdyne comprises approximately 1.5% of Private Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $876,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,066,000 after buying an additional 34,445 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 38,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.48. 9,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,208. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.87. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

