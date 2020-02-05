Aeternity (AE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.96 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 5th. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $61.24 million and approximately $13.96 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002120 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, BitMart, OKEx and Zebpay. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeternity alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000688 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aeternity Token Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 346,129,331 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,308,388 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, OOOBTC, Tokenomy, FCoin, BitMart, Bithumb, OKEx, Mercatox, HADAX, Binance, DragonEX, Gate.io, Koinex, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, CoinBene, ZB.COM, BigONE, Crex24, Liqui, IDAX, OTCBTC, HitBTC and Zebpay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.