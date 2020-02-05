AFLAC Incorporated Expected to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (NYSE:AFL)

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for AFLAC in a research report issued on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter.

Get AFLAC alerts:

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

AFL opened at $52.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.63. AFLAC has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

In related news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,028.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in AFLAC by 26.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,766,000 after purchasing an additional 245,370 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AFLAC by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 412,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,600,000 after acquiring an additional 28,862 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at $2,512,857,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AFLAC by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.