AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

AFLAC has increased its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years. AFLAC has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AFLAC to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Get AFLAC alerts:

Shares of AFL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.17. 3,685,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,770. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.65. The company has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AFLAC has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $57.18.

In other AFLAC news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,394,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,028.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.95.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.