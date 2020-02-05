AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. AFLAC updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.32-4.52 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.32-4.52 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.17. 3,685,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. AFLAC has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.62 and its 200-day moving average is $52.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AFLAC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

In related news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $100,681.00. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

