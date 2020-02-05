Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.13

Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.13 and traded as high as $47.10. Ag Growth International shares last traded at $46.85, with a volume of 40,584 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James set a C$60.00 price target on Ag Growth International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$63.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ag Growth International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$58.00.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

The company has a market cap of $867.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.10.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$260.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$255.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ag Growth International Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 802.68%.

About Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.