AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives $85.31 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.31.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AGCO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. OTR Global lowered AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AGCO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

AGCO stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,458. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. AGCO has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $81.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

