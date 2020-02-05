AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.19. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AgroFresh Solutions.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $48.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.36 million.

AGFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AgroFresh Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AgroFresh Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 43,548 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1,910.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 318,485 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGFS traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $2.20. 5,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,971. AgroFresh Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $118.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.