Aigang Market Capitalization Tops $7,061.00 (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded down 35.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 5th. Aigang has a total market capitalization of $7,061.00 and $36.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aigang has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar. One Aigang token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00037299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.75 or 0.06064268 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00024431 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00126757 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037132 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010773 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Aigang

AIX is a token. It was first traded on July 2nd, 2017. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 tokens. The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aigang is aigang.network

Buying and Selling Aigang

Aigang can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

