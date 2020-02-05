AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (AIQUY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.41. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AIQUY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

