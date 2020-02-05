Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. The Company’s drug pipeline consists of volanesorsen, AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx which are in clinical stage. Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Akcea Therapeutics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Akcea Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Shares of AKCA traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $17.48. The stock had a trading volume of 134,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.31. Akcea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $35.82.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $20.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.00% and a negative net margin of 50.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Akcea Therapeutics will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 94.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Akcea Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $949,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 305.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 21,636 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 57.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 23.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 42,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

