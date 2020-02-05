Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ALB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Albemarle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.15.

Get Albemarle alerts:

NYSE:ALB opened at $90.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.93. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $58.63 and a 12-month high of $93.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $879.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.67 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 16.27%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $1,161,885.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,362,700.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Albemarle by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.