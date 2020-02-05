Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.28-7.48 for the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.28-7.48 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARE. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a top pick rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.78. The company had a trading volume of 10,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,298. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $128.25 and a 1 year high of $169.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.39 and a 200 day moving average of $155.07.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $408.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.98 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.20%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

