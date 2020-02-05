Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC set a $14.30 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Algonquin Power & Utilities to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James set a $16.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.81.

AQN traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 339,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,339. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.41 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,049.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. 43.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

