Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Stake Raised by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $81,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after buying an additional 6,830,518 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,251,888,000 after buying an additional 1,910,506 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,562,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,391,830,000 after buying an additional 828,521 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $748,808,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,118,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $873,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BABA. TH Capital upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nomura set a $215.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.21.

Shares of BABA traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $220.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,956,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,106,606. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $559.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.21. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

