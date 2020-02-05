ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.21

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and traded as low as $1.14. ALJ Regional shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 729 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALJJ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALJ Regional by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ALJ Regional by 67.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ALJ Regional by 15.5% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 356,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 47,960 shares during the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

