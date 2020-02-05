Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALKS. BidaskClub downgraded Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alkermes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Svb Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Alkermes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

NASDAQ ALKS traded up $1.88 on Wednesday, reaching $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,975,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average is $20.27. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $394,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 205,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,903.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,920,443.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 189,795 shares of company stock valued at $3,726,639 in the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 18,112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

