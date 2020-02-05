Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Acquired by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 4.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Alleghany by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Alleghany by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in Alleghany by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Alleghany by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:Y traded up $3.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $820.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,103. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $801.52 and a 200-day moving average of $771.61. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $600.23 and a 12 month high of $820.99.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $1.53. Alleghany had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 38.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on Y shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $665.00.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

