Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:ATI traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.24. 620,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,532. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.68.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

ATI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra lowered their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Allegheny Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.