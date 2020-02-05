Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Shares Acquired by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Allergan were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Allergan by 12.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,128,000 after buying an additional 1,696,205 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Allergan during the third quarter worth $605,844,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Allergan by 415.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,777,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,114,000 after buying an additional 1,432,555 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Allergan during the third quarter worth $219,436,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Allergan during the third quarter worth $212,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGN traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,492. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Allergan plc has a 1 year low of $114.27 and a 1 year high of $194.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.70.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25. Allergan had a negative net margin of 58.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

AGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allergan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.78.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.