Allergy Therapeutics’ (AGY) “Corporate” Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AGY stock remained flat at $GBX 11.25 ($0.15) during trading on Monday. 57,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,682. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 11.46. The firm has a market cap of $71.57 million and a P/E ratio of 22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.77. Allergy Therapeutics has a one year low of GBX 8 ($0.11) and a one year high of GBX 15.70 ($0.21).

About Allergy Therapeutics

Allergy Therapeutics plc engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. It sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies, particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees. The company's products include Pollinex, Pollinex Quattro, Oralvac, Acarovac Plus, and Venomil.

