AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.43. 3,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,698. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $12.41.

About AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

