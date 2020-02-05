Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NCV)

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE:NCV traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 151,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,690. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $6.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72.

About Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

