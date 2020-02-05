Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Issues Earnings Results

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.98%. Allot Communications updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,080. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.56 million, a P/E ratio of -50.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Allot Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

