Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 373.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,390 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,305,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,675,022,000 after acquiring an additional 109,997 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in Allstate by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Allstate by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 130,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

In other Allstate news, insider Croker Trevor acquired 44,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALL. MKM Partners increased their price target on Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.42.

Shares of ALL traded up $4.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,317. Allstate Corp has a 12-month low of $88.45 and a 12-month high of $121.16. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.60 and its 200 day moving average is $108.64.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.