Almeela (KZE) Price Tops $0.0970 on Top Exchanges

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Almeela token can now be purchased for $0.0970 or 0.00001027 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX. During the last week, Almeela has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Almeela has a total market cap of $362,104.00 and $742.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Almeela alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00021231 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00121991 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 167.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007047 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Almeela Profile

Almeela is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 8,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,733,419 tokens. Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken . Almeela’s official website is www.almeela.com

Almeela Token Trading

Almeela can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Almeela should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Almeela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Almeela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Almeela and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.