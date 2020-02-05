Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AOSL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.67.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.37. The company has a market capitalization of $291.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 598.80 and a beta of 1.10. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $116,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 707,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 483,309 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $820,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 11,787 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

