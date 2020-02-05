Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $12.52 Per Share

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Olson now anticipates that the information services provider will earn $12.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $11.92. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2020 earnings at $13.64 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $14.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $14.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $54.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $14.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $15.90 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $16.07 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 21.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,565.10.

GOOG opened at $1,447.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,024.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,503.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,410.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,281.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 678 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BMT Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 2,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,072,333.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total value of $40,315.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,786.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,658,719 shares of company stock worth $301,386,810 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.