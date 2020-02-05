Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 914 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 21,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,171,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,378.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,658,719 shares of company stock valued at $301,386,810. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $11.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,435.13. 638,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,686. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,410.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,281.85. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,503.21. The firm has a market cap of $1,024.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,565.10.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

