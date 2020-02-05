Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,580.00 price target (up previously from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,565.10.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $11.94 on Wednesday, reaching $1,435.13. The stock had a trading volume of 638,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,410.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,281.85. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,503.21. The company has a market cap of $1,024.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total value of $70,376.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,473.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,658,719 shares of company stock worth $301,386,810. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

